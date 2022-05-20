Kenya: GTC Tower to Boost Kenya as Regional Commercial Hub

Nairobi — Chinese-invested Global Trade Center(GTC) is set to position Kenya as a regional commercial hub, providing a one-stop shop for investors to live, work and play.

Speaking to Capital Business, Shamim Malowa, Marketing Supervisor - GTC Kenya, Avic International Real Estate said the Kenyan market is ripe for investors, and the complex sets the theme for the economy because there is a need for development to cater to the lifestyle aspirations of city dweller.

"GTC provides Nairobi's elite population with a premium, high quality, convenient and safe one-stop working and living platform. We are proud that we have skillfully initiated and implemented this project. It is a hub of economy, business, and living consumption within Nairobi, Africa and International communities. A true launchpad for global business Elites to enter this land of fortune," said Malowa.

The HOPSCA-themed complex features a JW Marriot Hotel, GTC Office Tower, which is a 184m landmark, GTC Opulent Apartments of 1,2 and 3 bedrooms and GTC Boutique Mall.

The complex which is set to be opened in September is currently at 40 per cent uptake for apartments similar to the offices.

Malowa noted that their niche market aside from Nairobi is multinationals, Fortune 500 companies, and investors who are seeking to tap the Kenyan market

On future plans, she noted that for the next 12 months they plan on focusing on the brand and getting it right, to give them more stability and more confidence and also safeguard the investment.