Kenya: Tala Appoints Munyi Nthigah as the New MD for Kenya

19 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Tala, Kenya's leading non-bank digital credit provider, has today announced that Munyi Nthigah has been named the new General Manager for Kenya effective immediately.

In his new role, he will oversee end-to-end business growth and overall operations for Tala Kenya's 120-person team, accelerating Tala's position as one of Africa's leading fintechs.

Nthigah is a seasoned fintech leader and entrepreneur with over 15 years' experience in the technology sector and direct operational experience across 11 markets in Africa. Prior to joining Tala, he founded Codesign Africa, a fintech firm focused on digital payments and lending in Kenya.

He is also a founding member of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya, where he serves on the board as the Secretary General, and served as the General Manager at Cellulant Kenya for more than 9 years.

Nthigah is an alumnus of the Oxford University Fintech Programme, and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Language, Communication and Economics from the University of Nairobi.

"Mr. Nthigah brings a wealth of fintech experience to this role, having spent his entire career solving payment fragmentation and financial exclusion challenges across the African continent," said Shivani Siroya, Tala's founder and global CEO.

"His leadership is exactly what Tala needs as we bring new, innovative financial products to the Kenyan market to improve our customers' options and livelihoods. I am looking forward to the team's continued success under his leadership."

