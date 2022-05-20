Kenya: EABL Announces Sh100 Million Commitment to Save Elephants

Nairobi — The East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has committed Sh100 million in a partnership with the Government to save elephants in Kenya as it marks 100 years.

In a ceremony attended by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Wednesday, EABL's Group Managing Director Jane Karuku said the funding affirms the company's sustainability commitment in the region.

"From one brand - Tusker - to over 100 brands, our brands are part of celebrations every day in East Africa and beyond. As we mark this centenary, we are toasting the growth of our business and brands - and the positive impact to our communities, creating shared value," said Karuku.

She added: "Related to our long-standing legacy and impact, conservation is deeply stitched in EABL's history not only because our first brewery was set up as a riverside operation 100 years ago in Ruaraka - but elephants are also core to Tusker, our iconic beer brand."

Speaking at the centenary celebrations at The Nairobi National Park, Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes said the company is proud of EABL's incredible history, tradition, and business in East Africa, with Kenya contributing the biggest of our presence in this region.

EABL is a subsidiary of Diageo, the world's largest spirits business.

"EABL is a jewel of a business, with a fantastic 100-year heritage. But its impact across East Africa, where it is creating employment for over 2 million people, directly and indirectly, demonstrates more vividly what this business can do for the next century, "said Menezes.

Sustainability will be a key driver for EABL and Tusker over the next 100 years.

Over the last decade, the company has planted over 1.3 million trees around the country with a success rate of 85 per cent - and EABL hopes to double that number by 2030.

To support the company's transition to low carbon operations, EABL has facilitated an over 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the last 2 years.

"Among other sustainability efforts, we have recently invested in a new Sh 5billion biomass plant, one of the biggest in the region, and its completion soon will help us achieve Net Zero status reducing our carbon emissions by 48,000 metric tonnes annually," Karuku said.