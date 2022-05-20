Kenya: Judiciary to Observe Prayer and Fasting as Koome Marks a Year in Office

19 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Friday host the inaugural Judiciary National Day of Prayer and Fasting as she marks the first year in office since assuming the role of Kenya's top judge.

The main event will be held at CJ's Gardens, Supreme Court building and will be replicated in every court station across the country, her office announced on Thursday.

While observing prayer and fasting, judges and other judicial officers will reaffirm their respective oaths of office "as a symbol of integrity and reverence to the Constitution."

"The re-affirmation exercise will not involve re-taking the oath, rather, it will be a collective agreement by Judges and Judicial Officers in each court station that the they will abide by the oath of office and maintain the highest levels of integrity in discharging their Constitutional mandate," Koome's office said.

The Chief Justice directed all courts to seamless operations saying the observance of prayer and fasting should not interfere with the cause list or necessitate that any matter be taken out of the cause list.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X