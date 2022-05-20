Kenya: Kalonzo Showcases Chicken Farm, Cows as He Weighs Political Choices

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given his followers a sneak peek of what he has been up to over the week-long period he said he'd take a break off politics.

Musyoka who Monday announced his planned exit from Azimio -- a formation led by ODM leader Raila Odinga -- after the alliance failed to settle on him to deputize Odinga in the August 9 presidential election, shared images engaging his farm workers.

The Wiper leader, who unveiled a running mate with who he will contest for the election, is pictured carrying a cabbage harvested from his farm and in yet another image, he is seen looking after his cows.

Kalonzo also showcased his chicken farm in photos published on Thursday.