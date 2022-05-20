Nigeria: 83m Nigerians to Benefit As Buhari Signs National Health Authority Bill

20 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, the recently passed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022, repealing thereby, the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap N42, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said at the signing of the new law that a fund will be set up "to ensure coverage of 83 million poor Nigerians who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission."

He then went on to elaborate on how the fund will be sourced: "For the large number of vulnerable individuals who are not able to pay health insurance premiums, a Vulnerable Group Fund will be set up to include a component of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund due to the Authority, Health Insurance Levy, Special Intervention Fund, and any investment proceeds, donations and gifts to the Authority."

The president announced that the authority will collaborate with state government Health Insurance Schemes to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into the scheme in order to ensure the delivery of quality health care.

The new Act also enables the Authority and state governments to develop information management systems and digital records for better data collection, monitoring and quality assurance.

President Buhari tasked the Health Reform Committee to work with state governments, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure the implementation of the articles in the new Act.

