Nigeria: Osinbajo Denies Providing Over 7,000 Delegates Free Accommodation

The Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has denied media reports that it planned to provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country during the party's presidential primary election.

The support group in a statement issued yesterday described the report as false.

It stated: "We have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress delegates across the country during the party's presidential primary election.

"Attributing such a claim to Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President, in the Office of the Vice-President, the report falsely claimed that "Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna, while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party's primaries."

According to the statement, for the records, Ojudu at no time made such a claim and the Osinbajo Campaign team had no such plans.

It stressed that such reported offer of free accommodation and free food should be ignored.

It said the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has continued to spend time interacting directly with the APC delegates and stakeholders across the States answering their questions on issues of politics and governance.

It noted that it was the plan and intention of the Osinbajo Campaign Team to keep engaging the APC delegates on the major issues of the day, exchanging ideas on how to move the country forward, while forging a partnership of stakeholders whose collaboration would go beyond the 2023 elections.