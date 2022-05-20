Nigeria: 2023 - Tambuwal Woos Ondo PDP Delegates, Promises Devolution of Powers, If Elected President

"Give more responsibility to the state and local government, and then give them more money. They are closer to the people and have experience. Let the centre be lighter."

The Governor of Sokoto State and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has advised Ondo State delegates not to compromise in their choice of candidate in the May 28 presidential primary.

Mr Tambuwal said this on Thursday in Akure during a meeting with delegates and party leaders in the state.

"I appeal to your conscience to be fair to your party and the people of Nigeria. Do not compromise under any guise the trust given to you to go and nominate people that can win election for our party.

"If we want to win 2023, you have a task for supporting a ticket that is electable and a pan Nigerian ticket. Ondo will play a central role in our government," he said.

The presidential hopeful said he is a pan Nigerian that would deliver the dividends of democracy that Nigerians had been yearning for.

Mr Tambuwal further urged the delegates to vote for an aspirant that could win the presidential election for the party.

The governor stated that he believes in devolution of powers to the state and local governments.

"Devolution should be done in view with revenue formula.

"Give more responsibility to the state and local government, and then give them more money. They are closer to the people and have experience. Let the centre be lighter," he said.

The party chairman in the state, Fatai Adams, appreciated the governor for meeting, and attested to his competency and capability to rule the country.