Tanzania: President Samia Stresses Transparency in Public Spending

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed District Executive Directors (DEDs) and District Administrative Secretaries (DAS) to prioritize transparency on funds disbursed for the implementation of various projects.

Addressing citizens at the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Thursday, the Head of State advised citizens to make follow-ups on funds released by her government for the execution of various projects in their respective areas.

Equally, she directed local government leaders to boost the council's revenues saying that the more collections will increase, the central government will be in the position to disburse more funds.

She called upon citizens to collaborate with their leaders including chiefs and traditional leaders in supporting the government's efforts to bring development tosa their localities.