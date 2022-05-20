Malawi: Fdh Bank Boosts Professional Golf Championship

FDH Bank plc has boosted Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Malawi Championship after donating K5 million on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The PGA Championship, scheduled for May 26-28.

The championship, will among others, draw golfers from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, South Africa and the hosts.

Making the presentation, FDH head of marketing and communications Levi Nkunika said the gesture was aimed at promoting sports in the country, particularly golf.

"Being a home-grown and big bank, we would like to make growth possible in Malawi. We, therefore, partnered with Professional Golfers Association Malawi to promote professional golf which in turn will promote amateur golf and contribute to the health of our customers who play golf in Malawi," he said.

While wishing PGA Malawi the success in the forthcoming tournament, Nkunika said "they are happy to contribute to the development of the professional golf in the country."

In his remarks, PGA Malawi chairperson General Henry Odillo (retired) applauded FDH Bank for the donation, saying it will be used as part of logistics towards the hosting of the competition.

"We are very appreciative to FDH for this support for the timely contribution. The donation will help us meet some of our logistical needs," he said.

The prize money for the PGA Malawi competition is K1 040 625, K832 500 for second place and K666 000 for third place.

Those on fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth positions will also receive consolation prizes.