Malawi: Nankhumwa Challenged to Clear Himself On Unprocedurally Acquired Govt House

Social media influencers have challenged Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa to clear himself on allegations that he illegally bought a government house at K125 million.

The influencers, who include Tiwonge Kumwenda, Banankhulani Chisambi and Felix Katemula, fear that some politically-connected individuals would use failure by the law enforcement agencies to investigate Nankhumwa to also bypass laws when taking over public properties.

Kumwenda wonders "if Nankhumwa illegally bought government house K125 million when he was a mere minister, how many government properties will he buy when he becomes a president of this nation."

"He needs to clear himself from this rather than continuing with his rallies," she stresses.

Chisambi wondered why Nankhumwa is posing himself as an angel when he takes to the political podium when "actually, he is one of the perpetrators of public plunder."

He said the Leader of Opposition should have been the last person to comment on the deteriorating social and economic standards of Malawians because "he contributed to the current situation."

"I believe that if given a position such as that of President, Nankhumwa could be more wasteful and can as well grab any government property. He proved lethal to the principles of transparency and accountability when he pocketed Covid-19 allowances on the pretext that he operates from Mulanje, yet the truth is that he stays in Lilongwe as Leader of Opposition. He is better avoided," said Chisambi.

On the other hand, Katemula advised Malawians to vote in people of integrity in the next General Elections in 2025.

There was no immediate comment from Nankhumwa.