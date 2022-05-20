Namibia: 551 New Covid-19 Infections

19 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Namibia's new coronavirus infections shot up with 551 yesterday.

The new infections include 129 learners, 21 healthcare workers, 17 students and 16 teachers.

This was announced by health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula this afternoon.

"Cases are reported from 12 regions, with more cases (45,4%) still being reported from the Khomas region," the minister said.

Shangula also said the country recorded zero deaths linked to the coronavirus and 84 recoveries.

He further said 73 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, with five of the patients in intensive care units.

Namibia's current coronavirus pandemic figures are:

Confirmed cases: 161 191

Recoveries: 157 502

Active cases: 2 164

Deaths: 4 031

Fully vaccinated individuals: 414 672

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X