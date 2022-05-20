Namibia: 551 New Covid-19 Infections

Namibia's new coronavirus infections shot up with 551 yesterday.

The new infections include 129 learners, 21 healthcare workers, 17 students and 16 teachers.

This was announced by health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula this afternoon.

"Cases are reported from 12 regions, with more cases (45,4%) still being reported from the Khomas region," the minister said.

Shangula also said the country recorded zero deaths linked to the coronavirus and 84 recoveries.

He further said 73 people are currently hospitalised with Covid-19, with five of the patients in intensive care units.

Namibia's current coronavirus pandemic figures are:

Confirmed cases: 161 191

Recoveries: 157 502

Active cases: 2 164

Deaths: 4 031

Fully vaccinated individuals: 414 672