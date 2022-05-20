Namibia Secure Historic Victory Against Zimbabwe

NAMIBIA recorded a historic first-ever victory against Zimbabwe when they beat them by eight wickets in their second T20 International at Bulawayo on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Zimbabwe were restricted to 122 for 8 wickets, while Namibia comfortably reached the target, scoring 124/2 with 12 balls to spare.

A great display by Namibia's bowlers and fielders kept Zimbabwe under pressure from the start and the wickets soon started to fall.

David Wiese bowled Regis Chakabva for 5, and Gerhard Erasmus ran out Wessley Madhevere for 7, with Zimbabwe at 14 for two wickets.

Wiese struck again to dismiss Zimbabwean captain Craig Ervine for 5, and when Ruben Trumpelmann bowled Sikandar Raza for 11, Zimbabwe were struggling at 46/6 half way through their innings.

When Donald Tiripano was run out for 18, Zimbabwe had crashed to 49/5, but Milton Shumba and Tony Munyonga steadied the ship with a 46-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Wiese once again got the breakthrough, bowling Munyonga for 23, while Jan Frylinck dismissed Shumba (29) and Luke Jongwe (0) off successive balls, as Zimbabwe were restricted to 122/8 off their 20 overs.

For Namibia, Wiese took 3/27, while Frylinck took 2/17 and Ruben Trumpelmann 1/14.

In Namibia's innings, Divan La Cock was dismissed by Jongwe for 9, but Craig Williams and Gerhard Erasmus put Namibia in control with a 65-run partnership for the second wicket.

Erasmus was eventually bowled by Tendai Chatara for 36 off 26 balls (2x4, 1x6), but David Wiese joined Williams to take Namibia to victory with an unbroken 33-run partnership.

Wiese remained not out on 13 off 12 balls, while Williams scored 62 not out off 53 balls (4x4, 1x6) to win the man of the match award.

The T20 series is now level at 1-all, with the third international due to take place on Sunday.

The scorecard:

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/namibia-in-zimbabwe-2022-1310915/zimbabwe-vs-namibia-2nd-t20i-1310939/full-scorecard