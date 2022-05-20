Zambia: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Zambian Foreign Minister Kakubo

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with a Zambian government delegation that included Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo, Secretary of the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, and interim National Security Advisor Lawrence Mwananyanda. The Deputy Secretary thanked Zambia for its unwavering support against the war on Ukraine, including at the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, and expressed support for Zambia's political and economic renewal, including ongoing multilateral efforts to restructure Zambia's external debt. The officials discussed the strong U.S.-Zambia partnership and opportunities to strengthen the trade and investment relationship, based on mutual prosperity for both countries.

