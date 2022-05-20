Uganda: Bobi Wine to Muhoozi - "I Am Not Your Brother"

19 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has lashed out at the commander of Land Force, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for calling him his brother.

This followed a cartoon shared by Muhoozi which was captioned, "Me and my young brother Kabobi arguing over who can fill my father's shoes! Thanks the best artist in Uganda [Kintu]."

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, Kyagulanyi wrote: "I am not your brother and I am not competing for your father's shoes. You are entitled to Museveni's shoes, cows and even his hat. One mistake you make is to think that Uganda is one of your father's properties for you to inherit."

Kyagulanyi has on several times described the first son's comments on twitter as an embarrassment to men and women in uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhoozi, the First Son and a serving military officer, first accused Bobi Wine of wearing red attire, saying he was trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training.

He was responding to journalist Andrew Mwenda's comment about the manner in which security agencies arrested Bobi Wine in Kalangala district where he had gone to campaign and flew him back to Kampala.

When Kyagulanyi announced that he would run for president, Muhoozi tweeted he was still an amateur and claimed he could help the opposition leader learn politics.

In the past one month, several birthday parties have been organised to celebrate Muhoozi's 48th birthday which some analysts have said could signal the unofficial declaration of his presidential bid.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X