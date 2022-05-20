Mauritius: Backup Licences Handed Over to University Representatives

press release

Backup licences for students from the University of Mauritius, the University of Technology, the Open University of Mauritius, the Université des Mascareignes and Polytechnics Mauritius, were handed over to representatives of these universities by Veritas Technologies, today, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis.

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin; the Managing Director and Regional Vice-President of Veritas Technologies, Mr Johnny Karam; and other personalities were present at the handing over ceremony.

In his address, Minister Balgobin highlighted that Veritas Technologies provided some 30,000 backup licences for public universities' students for a three-year period so as to enable them to safely backup, archive and retrieve their data such as emails and personal documents. "These licences," he indicated, "will be beneficial for university students since they will henceforth not have to worry about losing their data."

The Minister underscored that he valued the collaboration with Veritas Technologies and commended the company for having provided the backup licences to university students.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the collaboration between his Ministry and Veritas Technologies resulted from his official mission to the Dubai Expo 2020. "This visit," he added, "also enabled the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation to develop avenues of cooperation with international companies such as Oracle, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Emirates Post, as well as with the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

For his part, Mr Karam underlined that, nowadays, economies were based on data. The pandemic accelerated digital transformation around the world and the competitiveness of nations also depended on digital economy in addition to physical resources. "As such," he stated, "there is a need to provide adequate data protection tools in a bid to face cybersecurity issues."

He expressed satisfaction with regards to the collaboration between Veritas Technologies and the Mauritian Government in the education sector, highlighting that universities were places where a country's future was built.