Tanzania: Defense Minister Tax Grace Lugalo Golf Showdown

WHILE Minister for Defense and National Service, Stergomena Tax set to grace this year's Lugalo ladies golf Open, golfers from Uganda and hosts Tanzania already registered for the same.

Organised by Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam, the second edition of the tournament is scheduled to take off from this Saturday and wind-up Sunday.

Michael Luwongo, a Lugalo Chairman, said in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that preparation is finalized for the two days 36 holes to color the course. He thanks Minister Tax for accepting their call to be a chief guest at the prestigious annual tournament. Luwongo said so far top players from Uganda and across the country have confirmed to battle it out for the top honors.

"This tournament is organised for the honors of Mothers thus why we have organised in May, it is mother's month. We decided to start organised ladies' events after seeing the potential as the club itself has over 40 women who play golf," said Luwongo.

He stated that ladies have always done well when it comes to international tournaments and put the country into the spotlight for years.

"But we still need as many ladies as we can. I want to take this opportunity to invite them to come forward this weekend at least as observers, President Samia Suluhu did a good job to promote sports and the country, let's support His effort, through golf," he stressed.

However, Luwongo added that men have also been invited to color the event as it is wise to have them so as to differentiate between ladies and men and color the day.

Unveiled tournament sponsors Luwongo commended them for their tireless support at the game and club. Precision Air, Akiba Commercial Bank, Qatar Air, Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited Group (METL), Pepsi, Serengeti, Lake Oil, Serena Hotel and Sana Industries bankroll the event.

Hawa Wanyeche, a Lugalo ladies captain added that the course is in good condition to ensure golfers are enjoying the event. "We have three categories for ladies including handicap 10 and below (championship), handicap 11-20 (silver) and bronze handicap (21-36). Dorris Malulu, a Pepsi Public Relation manager said it is a privilege for them to be part of sponsors again.

"We are here to support President Samia's efforts, we understand women have that power and golf is the perfect place to do so. "Our company also has lots of women's employees, I can promise that they will come forward in big numbers to support and become future players as sports is important for health well-being and mothers' health is better for family health," noted Malulu.