Tanzania: Mwamnyeto Signs Contract Extension With Yanga

DEFENDER Bakari Mwamnyeto has signed a contract extension until 2025 at Young Africans FC, his agent Kassa Mussa have confirmed. Mwamnyeto will therefore serve the Jagwani giants in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

The national team defender agent Kassa Mussa told Daily News on Wednesday that his client's love for the club is behind his decision to extend contract with league top leaders.

The former Coastal Union midfielder said that there were other clubs in and outside the country that were hunting for Mwamnyeto signature.

Mwamnyeto's decision was the love for his club and not the money. "He had offers from Morocco, Greece and here in Tanzania but he decided to commit his future with Yanga because he love the club and is interested to be part of the ongoing club project," Said Mussa who was the part of Coastal Union squad that clinched the 1988 mainland title.

Mussa said his client believes they can win the title after his club struggled to grab it for the past four seasons and also have the chance to lead the squad in next seasons inter-continental competetions.

Among the homeland clubs that showed interest to Yanga's skipper were Simba. This is not the first time for Simba to show interest in Mwamnyeto as in the previous season were up for the defender until the last minute when Yanga won the battle and secured the strong towering defender signature.

Mwamnyeto has been one of outstanding defender in NBC Premier league mostly partnering with Dickson Job in the heart of Yanga's defenders leading the team to enjoy unbeaten run at the summit of the table.

The pair has also been main stay in Kim Poulsen's Taifa Stars squad representing the country during the world cup qualifying games where they finished second in the group other group members were Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Benin and Madagascar.

Other player who has committed himself to future in Nasridine Nabi's squad is the fullback Kibwana Shomari who also penned down two years contract extension for 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.