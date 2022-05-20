Mauritius: Women Cooperatives Urged to Use E-Marketing for Increased Sales of Products

press release

The maximal use of e-marketing methods by women cooperative societies to promote the sales of their products was highlighted, today, by the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah. He was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop focusing on e-marketing for women cooperative societies at the National Cooperative College (NCC), Bois Marchand, Terre Rouge.

The workshop, a joint initiative of the Ministry, the Mauritius Women Entrepreneurs Cooperative Federation Ltd, and the NCC, is seeing the participation of around 40 participants. It aims to elaborate on methods to improve the quality of products, increase competitiveness, and create platforms to promote the sale of products.

In his address, Minister Bholah commended the progress made by women cooperative societies in their entrepreneurial activities while emphasising that there are 85 registered women cooperative societies in the country with over 950 members. He reiterated Government's support to continuously provide assistance to women cooperative societies in their endeavours.

He further pointed out that e-marketing facilities has shown its efficacy during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore called upon women cooperative societies to continue to evolve with the use of e-marketing methods. To this end, he observed that the training will act as a facilitator to bring forth e-marketing strategies which will help to bring added value to their businesses and increase their visibility.

The resource person, Mr Kaviraj Rookny, an expert in e-marketing, spoke of the importance of e-marketing to promote the sales of products of women cooperative societies in this era of connectivity.