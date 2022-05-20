Angola: National Assembly Approves Amendments to Press Law

Luanda — Angolan MPs approved on Wednesday, in definitive, the package of draft-laws for the Mass Media sector, during its Fifth Ordinary Plenary Session.

The approved legal tools are the Law on Amendments to the Press Law, the Law on Radio Broadcast Activity, and the Law on Opinion Polls and Surveys.

The Press Law, which adjusts the need for the inclusion of opinion polls in the Angolan legal system and the introduction of community radios, was approved with 125 votes in favour, 38 against, and nine abstentions, while the law on Radio Broadcasting Activity received 120 votes in favour, 43 against, and two abstentions.

The Law on Opinion Polls, criticized by the opposition, was approved with 122 votes in favour, 43 against, and two abstentions.

Djamila de Almeida, ruling MPLA MP, stressed the importance of the approval of the Media legislative package, further stressing that diversity of opinion and freedom of expression are indispensable tools for its (Press Freedom) consolidation.

On her turn, Mihaela Weba, MP of the opposition Unita, said her party voted against the law on Opinion Polls because it undermines democratic principles.

"It makes no sense to approve a Law on Opinion Polls that prevents the disclosure of Opinion Polls during the electoral campaign", Ms Weba said.

The National Assembly Angolan parliament) also passed the Laws that amend the Merchant Marine Law and the organization of the Common Jurisdiction Courts.

The lawmakers also voted in the general, the draft law on the Code of Corporation Tax, with 131 votes in favour, none against and 36 abstentions.