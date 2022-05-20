Angola: National Assembly Approves Amendments to Press Law

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan MPs approved on Wednesday, in definitive, the package of draft-laws for the Mass Media sector, during its Fifth Ordinary Plenary Session.

The approved legal tools are the Law on Amendments to the Press Law, the Law on Radio Broadcast Activity, and the Law on Opinion Polls and Surveys.

The Press Law, which adjusts the need for the inclusion of opinion polls in the Angolan legal system and the introduction of community radios, was approved with 125 votes in favour, 38 against, and nine abstentions, while the law on Radio Broadcasting Activity received 120 votes in favour, 43 against, and two abstentions.

The Law on Opinion Polls, criticized by the opposition, was approved with 122 votes in favour, 43 against, and two abstentions.

Djamila de Almeida, ruling MPLA MP, stressed the importance of the approval of the Media legislative package, further stressing that diversity of opinion and freedom of expression are indispensable tools for its (Press Freedom) consolidation.

On her turn, Mihaela Weba, MP of the opposition Unita, said her party voted against the law on Opinion Polls because it undermines democratic principles.

"It makes no sense to approve a Law on Opinion Polls that prevents the disclosure of Opinion Polls during the electoral campaign", Ms Weba said.

The National Assembly Angolan parliament) also passed the Laws that amend the Merchant Marine Law and the organization of the Common Jurisdiction Courts.

The lawmakers also voted in the general, the draft law on the Code of Corporation Tax, with 131 votes in favour, none against and 36 abstentions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X