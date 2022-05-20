Liberia: Police Arrests Alleged Killer of 18 Year Old Murdered Victim

The Liberia National Police has arrested a 20 year old man identified as Valington Kaiser, a resident of Iron Gate Community in Brewerville for his alleged involvement in the gruesome murder of an 18- year-old girl.

On May 16, 2022, at 6:30 PM, the lifeless body of the deceased victim, Fatu Blasuah, a resident of Chicken Soup Factory Gulf Community, was discovered with several stabbing wounds on her body in the Old LPRC Compound, which now houses several factories including: Biscuit Factory Complex and Steel Making factory among others.

During police preliminary investigation, a silver knife with green handle was discovered on the scene.

Police probe also identified suspect Valington Kaiser in a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) recording on the scene where the lifeless body of the victim was discovered on the day of the incident, contrary to his account that he placed the victim on a motorbike for her to leave for home.

Information also has it that the deceased victim and the suspect were involved in a dating relationship prior to her death.

Meanwhile, suspect Valington Kaiser is presently in Police custody at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police undergoing investigation while the remains of the victim has been deposited at the Abraham Robert Funeral Home for preservation.

The family and all concerned can be assured that suspect Kaiser will be duly charged and forwarded to the court in order to face the full weight of the law.