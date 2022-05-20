Tanzania: French Tourists' Inflow Set to Increase By 18pc

NUMBER of tourists from France is projected to increase by 17.6 per cent, thanks to the launch of the Royal Tour documentary and direct flights to the country. The documentary is anticipated to boost the number of tourists from France from the previous 51,000 to over 60,000 tourists annually.

France Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Nabil Hajlaoui, stated this during a press conference of huge delegation of 40 private and public French companies that have visited Tanzania following President Samia Suluhu Hassan's invitation, when she toured the country in February, this year.

Ambassador Hajlaoui noted that the Royal Tour documentary is a success and has brought huge impact after many people viewed it through the internet and various platforms, adding that Tanzania should prepare for more tourists to come from France.

"Such reflects how Tanzania has become an attractive destination to French tourists and France is the second in the list of European nations with big number of tourists to Tanzania.

But, at the end of last year and beginning of this year, France beat other European nations for having many tourists visiting to Tanzania," said Ambassador Hajlaoui.

Elaborating, he noted that the Royal Tour and direct flights from Paris to Zanzibar that was inaugurated in October last year by the French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester, was also set to raise the number of French tourists to the country.

According to him, the flights between Paris and Zanzibar are always full, reflecting that Tanzania is an attractive destination. He, however, added that "President Samia's visit to Paris was itself a kind of shift in the way people view Tanzania.

"The current relationship with Tanzania manifests itself in terms of probusiness, friendly environment," he said. On his part, the Ambassador of Tanzania to France, Samwel Shelukindo, indicated that before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, the country received up to 56,000 tourists who come from France on annual basis, but during the pandemic the number slowed to 51,000 tourists.

He revealed that with the Royal Tour which the President has participated in branding the country and a further push in marketing the country in terms of tourism and investment, the number of arrivals is set to surge to over 60,000 tourists. "Tanzania should expect big results taking into account that launching of the documentary has attracted a lot of attention and made the country to be recognized globally," maintained the Ambassador.

Equally, he applauded the President for taking the bold initiative to make the Royal Tour documentary that has made Tanzania to be recognized within and outside the global sphere. Hinting on the visit of the French delegation which is in Tanzania, the Ambassador said the delegation is the largest group from France in the history across Sub-Saharan Africa.

"About 40 companies from the various sectors including transportation, blue economy, health and the agribusiness have arrived in Tanzania due to the initiative carried out by the President and other parties in promoting the country," he said.

The delegation included 40 companies of business tycoons from the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) led by the Chairman of the Sustainable City Task Force, Mr Gerard Wolf and from the Small and Medium Enterprises identified as bpifrance which is led by its Executive Director Pedro Novo.

He also indicated that the investment arena consists of the so-called a low cost manufacturing country, Tanzania is approaching there making it easier for investors to come and invest due to the environment created.

He, however, cited examples of countries in South East Asia where there is a large investment in Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, the same applies to Tanzania the investors have come and they mean business.

"The remaining task is for the country to explore the opportunities by making known all the available opportunities which exist within the country," he stated.

"We are in discussion on several numbers of projects; we have a strong common vision with our colleagues."

For his part, Mr Wolf noted that the companies are currently in discussions and have been very fruitful as they anticipate that there will be a lot of contract signings in the coming days.

Earlier, the French Ambassador stressed that partnerships will be more inclusive as they cut across all the essential services including water and sanitation, energy, transportation, health, ICT, infrastructure and financial institutions.