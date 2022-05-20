Liberia: Clashes in Nimba Leave 3 Burkinabes Hospitalized

Nimba County — At least three Burkinabe migrants have been hospitalized at the Jackson Fiah Doe Referral Hospital in Tappita, Lower Nimba County following clashes with locals in Kpablee administrative district#6, Nimba County over the presence of huge number of illegal migrants from Burkina Faso in the district.

The Burkinabes were allegedly attacked by citizens of Kpablee to force them out of their forest.

Joint Security forces in Nimba County have arrested 25 of the attackers and placed them in custody in Tappita, pending full investigation.

The suspects are citizens of Kpablee administrative district, who had gone to force over 2,000 Burkinabe migrants to leave their forest, where the migrants are engaged in cash crops farming.

The aggrieved Kpablee citizens are demanding that Burkinabe migrants currently in forests in the district should come out to be formally introduced by their hosts.

But the hosts have refused to make any introduction on grounds that villagers failed to report to local authorities the presence of the migrants in the area.

Villagers benefiting from the communal farming, in return have offered land to some of the migrants to farm for themselves.

Some of the Burkinabes, who have received huge plots of land from citizens, are planting cash crops on the land, but many think this may create problem, as it is unfolding now.