Liberia: BCTC Receives 900k From GOL

The President of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) Dr. Roland Massaquoi has acknowledged the receipt of nine hundred thousand ($900,000.00) United States Dollars to begin completion works on the college.

The money is a portion of the government of Liberia's estimated US 3.2 million intended for the full completion of the central Liberia-only public higher learning Institution.

During the 2017 Representative and Presidential elections, Liberia's President then Presidential Candidate George Weah promised to complete the Bong County Technical College upon election.

Four years after his election, the President seems to now be making good on his promise after four years of protests by students of the college calling on him to help complete the college.

Dr. Massaquoi told a team of Reporters on Wednesday that the initial payment made by the government will straightly be used to complete civil works on the facility of the College.

He named the solar light system, the completion of the library and laboratory amongst several others as key areas that will be looked at.

He said a bidding process is currently ongoing and works will commence at the college upon the completion of the bidding process.

He stressed an urgent need for the completion of the BCTC, calling on the county to see the college's completion as a priority as they anticipate another council sitting.

When asked about the delay from the President in fulfilling his promise, Dr. Massaquioi said he is glad that the government has now seen the need to complete the college adding "it does not matter how long it has taken the most important that is that the President and his government are about to help the people of Bong County"

"We are son happy that we will shortly start working on our school right after the bidding process, this is a dream come through for us and we must be appreciative to the President and the government of Liberia.

In an ardent effort to academically and technically develop aspiring undergraduates in technical disciplines, the Liberian 52nd Legislature, upon the advocacy of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, passed into law the establishment of the Bong County Technical College in 2010 as a four-year degree-granting institution.

With an accreditation from the National Commission on Higher Education, the College offers six areas of specialization.

The specialization includes Computer Science, Mining Engineering, Civil Engineering, Agriculture Technology, Education Technology, and Health Science.

Construction works on the college's facility started in 2013 but were yet to be completed despite using little over 7million of taxpayers' money.