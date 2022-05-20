Liberia: 'Boakai Stabs Opposition in the Back', Martin Kollah Alleges

The Secretary-General of Musa Bility's faction of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), Mr. Martin Kollah, has accused opposition Unity Party (UP) political leader and former Vice President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for allegedly stabbing the opposition in the back in light of Boakai's testimony against Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings.

"This is very disgusting and disgraceful that former Vice President Boakai will be used by the Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC) -led government to disunite us and stab the opposition in the back while testifying against a member party of the collaboration," Kollah lamented during his appearance on Sky FM's flagship program 50/50 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

Cummings is currently facing criminal trial at the Monrovia City Court after being accused by All Liberian Party (ALP) political leader Benoni Urey of allegedly tampering with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document and illegally attaching his (Urey's) signature to a photocopy version. Cummings has always denied any wrongdoing.

Boakai is a high-profile state witness in the case brought against his one-time political ally and leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress, Mr. Cummings.

Boakai and Cummings were the uncompromising rivals seeking to head the CPP presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections when an allegation of CPP framework document tampering led to the UP and ALP separately pulling out from the once formidable opposition bloc.

Originally made up of four opposition parties - UP, ANC, ALP and LP - the CPP later broke apart, leaving only ANC and a faction of LP as allies following bitter internal conflicts.

Following Boakai's multi-days of testimonies, Mr. Kollah criticized the former Vice President, saying nobody ever expected that the UP political leader would be used to stab the opposition community in the way he is currently proceeding at the Monrovia City Court.

He added that this will see a complete re-election victory for incumbent President George Manneh Weah following the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Martin maintained that the CDC - led government if re-elected will continue to inflict suffering on the Liberian people.

Kollah described the entire CPP's alleged alteration and forgery case against Mr. Cummings as bogus.

"Mr. Benoni Urey has failed to indicate which portion of the CPP framework document was altered since his allegation and court proceeding against Alexander Cummings," Kollah argued.

He alleged that Urey and Boakai have been paid by the government to disunite and destabilize the opposition community.

He contended that it is shameful that today Mr. Boakai is testifying against one of his own that could make President Weah a one-term President.

The LP official continued that it's clear that folks in the UP are now aware that there is a network between the government and their leaders to crucify Mr. Cummings.

He lamented that the government used Mr. Urey to take Cummings to court with the support of Amb. Boakai, and today, the evidence and truth are coming out because he is testifying and UP lawyers have joined the government to prosecute Cummings.

Mr. Kollah said this is sad for the country because of the testimony of Amb. Boakai is the final attempt to make President Weah president again, alleging that this is why Mr. Boakai is graciously welcomed by Liberia's Solicitor General Cllr. Saymah Syrenius Cephus in the comradeship among the government, UP and ALP.

"Nobody thought that Amb. Boakai will be the one that will give the digger to stab the opposition community in the back. Unity Party over the time has been saying they are not the ones that sued Mr. Cummings when they are the ones behind the scene fueling this whole thing," said Mr. Kollah.

"UP has been the principal institution destroying the CPP," he alleged, adding that it's because of the presidential slot of the CPP that broke the collaboration.

According to him, the contention was that Mr. Boakai should not be tested by anybody, but handpicked so that he could choose Grand Bassa County Senator and LP political leader Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence as his running mate.