Liberia: Local Business Steps Forward in Creating Change

The general manager of Umbrella Management Group (UMG) Martin Dean says his institution is currently engaging some local bakery operators in creating change towards bakeries in the country.

Speaking to reporters at his office, the General Manager noted that his business is in Liberia to give hope to bakery owners in relation to improving the sector to a modern and standard form within the country.

He said it is time the industry moves to another level, looking at the fact that they are dealing with the public in relation to food production.

Martin Dean said the increase in sicknesses is because of poorly managed business facilities like the one run by bakery owners.

"It's time we change the dynamics. Much of the sicknesses we get is because of the food we eat," he said.

Speaking further, UMG Manager said he is currently working with a group of bakery owners around Monrovia, aimed at improving and setting a standard for others to follow.

Mr. Dean at the same time is calling on the government to step in the regulation process of bakeries across Liberia with the hope of unifying the sector in terms of changing the dynamics.

The Liberian entrepreneur is encouraging business owners in the bakery sector to embrace his idea of change and collectively work together in improving facilities at various bakeries around the country.

He stated his project is in no way trying to control the running of the bakery association as it is being perceived by some of the association members, but it is only intended to improve the system.

"All we are doing is not for personal glory but up-lifting the bakery industry," Dean noted.

He called on bakery owners to work together in improving the system, looking at the fact that they are in Liberia to stay and make a difference.