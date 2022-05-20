Liberia: Woman Suffers Acid Attack From 31-Year-Old Boyfriend

Maryland County — A 31-year-old suspect identified as Emmanuel Howard has been incarcerated by Police in Harper, Maryland County for allegedly pouring acid water on his fiancée in Philadelphia Community, outskirts of Harper City, Maryland County Electoral District One.

Suspect Howard was arrested and sent to the Police Woman and Children division for allegedly pouring acid water on his 22-year-old girlfriend.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, when parents of the victim alerted the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police that their daughter had been attacked with acid water.

The parents of the victim told the Police that the incident happened during the night hours on Friday, May 12, 2022, when the couple got into a fistfight, which eventually led the boyfriend to pour acid water on her.

This situation has reportedly claimed the attention of several residents of the county.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Women and Children Protection Division in Maryland, Officer Leona Gaye Kangar told this paper that the victim is at the JJ Dossen hospital, receiving medication, while Suspect Emmanuel Howard is in Police custody undergoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a similar situation had happened in Zone#2 community, Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2 when an unidentified suspect poured hot water on a little girl identified as Gloriana Griffith, leaving her with burns.

The victim's mother narrated that she was in the room when she heard her daughter crying for help and immediately came out and saw a hot water cup in the hand of another little girl, who is the daughter of a neighbor.