Tanzania: Dar Ladies Ready for Maiden Davis Cup Tour

THIS year, the National Women's Tennis Team will participate in the Davis Cup, set to take action in Montenegro from June 7th to 11th.

Speaking with Daily News in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the team's coach Salum Mvita confirmed five players to represent Tanzania in the tournament.

According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), this is the first time Tanzania has participated in a global tennis competition. Therefore, they intend to give their best to proudly wave the nation's flag as it's a unique opportunity.

"I believe that the team will proudly represent the nation well as we began drilling last year." He added that IFT had organized a special tournament for grassroots level teams to compete, where nations that do well will book a ticket to compete with the advanced level teams. He further noted the selection of the players depended on the zonal youth competitions in Rwanda. In those competitions, Tanzania picked the third position.

The coach noted despite not winning, but the nation's representatives showed quality in their performance. The team envoy that will travel to Montenegro consist Babra Mollel, Aurelia Mushi, Naitot Singo, Edna John and Esta Nicolaus where the envoy will be led their team captain Rehema Athumani.

"I have no worries with the team as they have talent and with great moral and enough experience; therefore, they will represent well our country," said Mvita "We have made adequate preparations, and we continue to make sure the team goes to participate and competes and does well to get to the top levels," he said.