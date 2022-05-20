Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Extols Japan

The Government of Liberia has expressed deep appreciation to the Government and People of Japan for the turning over of US$2.3 million worth of KR Food Aid 2020 donated rice to the Government of Liberia.

Expressing gratitude to the Government and People of Japan, Liberia's Foreign Minister H.E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., on behalf of His Excellency President George Manneh Weah lauded the Japanese government, particularly for turning over US$2.3 million worth of 30Kg donated rice to the Government of Liberia.

Minister Kemayah noted that the 30Kg KR rice which is to be sold for US$14.50 on the Liberian market, will go a long way in enhancing Japanese-funded projects in Liberia.

Minister Kemayah said the donation came as a result of a bilateral negotiation between the Governments of Liberia and Japan, which led to the donation of 86,000 30Kg bags of rice to Liberia.

Foreign Minister Kemayah assured the Japanese Ambassador that the rice will be sold and the proceeds use as a counterpart value fund to finance Japanese sponsored projects in Liberia.

Minister Kemayah intoned that the Government of Liberia is delighted by the gesture from the Government and People of Japan, adding that as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' responsibility, his administration will continue to assist President Weah in soliciting bilateral assistance to enhance the government's Pro-Poor Agenda.

For his part, Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobu speaking during a courtesy call to Minister Kemayah on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ambassador Mochizuki Hisanobu added that the food aid is in fulfillment of Japan's promise to international protocols, concerning efforts to end hunger across the world.

In support of the Japanese Counterpart value-funded projects in Liberia, the Government of Japan has committed itself to provide food assistance to Liberia with focus to alleviate hunger in the Country.