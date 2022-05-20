Liberia: Several Persons Wounded in Nimba Protest

Nimba County — Several persons have been wounded in Kpablee administrative district#6, Nimba County following discharge of live bullets during protest Tuesday by some aggrieved citizens against the presence of huge number of illegal migrants from Burkina Faso in the district.

The aggrieved Kpablee citizens are demanding that Burkinabee migrants currently in forest in the district should come out to be formally introduced by their hosts.

But the hosts have refused to make any introduction on grounds that villagers failed to report to local authorities the presence of the migrants in the area.

Villagers benefiting from the communal farming, in return have offered land to the migrants to farm for themselves.

Some of the Burkinabees, who have received huge plots of land from citizens, are planting cash crops on the land, which may create problems in the future.