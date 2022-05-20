Liberia: Several Persons Wounded in Nimba Protest

19 May 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Nimba County — Several persons have been wounded in Kpablee administrative district#6, Nimba County following discharge of live bullets during protest Tuesday by some aggrieved citizens against the presence of huge number of illegal migrants from Burkina Faso in the district.

The aggrieved Kpablee citizens are demanding that Burkinabee migrants currently in forest in the district should come out to be formally introduced by their hosts.

But the hosts have refused to make any introduction on grounds that villagers failed to report to local authorities the presence of the migrants in the area.

Villagers benefiting from the communal farming, in return have offered land to the migrants to farm for themselves.

Some of the Burkinabees, who have received huge plots of land from citizens, are planting cash crops on the land, which may create problems in the future.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X