Nigeria: Govt Resumes Conditional Cash Transfer Payments to Kebbi Beneficiaries

She apologised for the delay in the payment which started in September to October 2019, saying it was due to circumstances beyond her control.

The Federal Government says it has resumed payment of over N9.24 billion to 76,107 beneficiaries of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme across the six local government areas in Kebbi State.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Halima Shehu, announced this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

She apologised for the delay in the payment which started in September to October 2019, saying it was due to circumstances beyond her control.

"As at now, payment to CCT beneficiaries is ongoing in the state. A total number of 76,107 beneficiaries across six local government areas of Bagudu, Danko, Wasagu, Dandi, Jega, and Shanga, will be receiving the payment.

"The beneficiaries will be receiving 26 months of payment circles, starting from January to February 2020.

"The payment will be in two batches of those 60,000 beneficiaries for four payment cycles, using the virtual account.

"The second batch has 70,107 beneficiaries for nine payment cycles through the debit cards.

Ms Shehu said that the total amount for the two batches in the state were over N9.24 billion.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with the World Bank in 2016, designed and developed a safety net programme for Nigeria under the platform of National Social Safety Nets Projects (NASSP).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One of the components of NASSP is the national conditional cash transfer office responsible for implementimg the household uplifting- conditional cash transfer to the poor and the vulnerable households across the country," she said.

Ms Shehu thanked the governor for giving her audience and the opportunity to update him on the resumption of payment and the successful implementation of the programme in the state.

"In spite of these, I still wish to request for more support in terms of logistics and operating cost to sustain the day to day running of the offices at the Area Council levels," Ms Shehu said.

Responding, Governor Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Samaila Yombe-Dabai, thanked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, headed by

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, for actualising the programme in the state.

"I assure you that the state government will do all it takes to support the success of the programme in the state.

"We are looking forward to getting more local governments to be involved in the cash transfer programme," Bagudu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCT programme is aimed at improving household consumption, increasing utilisation of health and nutrition services, and improving schools enrollment and attendance.

It is also aimed at improving environmental sanitation and management, asset and financial acquisition and beneficiaries engagement in sustainable livelihood.

(NAN)