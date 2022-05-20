Nigeria: 2023 - 'Choose Wisely, Choose Me', Tinubu Woos Kano APC Delegates

Mr Tinubu met with APC leaders and delegates at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, Thursday night visited Kano State to seek the support of delegates ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tinubu is one of the APC's presidential aspirants seeking the party's ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

His visit came days after two presidential aspirants, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, visited the state to also woo the delegates.

Kano has the highest number of delegates for the APC presidential convention set to hold at the end of May.

While canvassing for votes of the delegates, the former Lagos State Governor urged them not to make a mistake of voting anybody other than him.

"I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party's ticket at the forthcoming primary election.

"Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes.

"I believe in myself, I'm smart, intelligent and courageous, don't make mistake, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me," he said.

The APC chieftain said he would tackle insecurity, revamp the economy, provide good roads to enable farmers to bring their produce to market.

Tinubu further said that he would develop and make the agricultural sector more lucrative. He said Nigeria needs the formation of a commodity exchange mechanism.

"Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming," he said.

The national leader of APC also commended Governor Ganduje for his strides in developing the state.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said it was pay-back time, revealing that Mr Tinubu worked assiduously for the growth of the APC.

Mr Ganduje said that Nigerians were yearning for a candidate who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is experienced enough to reposition the country.

Earlier , the party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, commended Mr Tinubu for the role he played in developing Lagos and urged him to replicate the same in the country.

NAN reports that the national leader of APC, who inspected and inaugurated some projects, had earlier visited elder statesman, Aminu Dantata, and Yusuf Ali.

Apart from Messrs Tinubu, Osinbajo and Amaechi, 22 other presidential aspirants submitted their APC forms and are expected for to challenge for the party's presidential ticket.

The other aspirants include Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former industry minister Ogbonnaya Onu and ex-Akwa Ibom governor Godswill Akpabio.