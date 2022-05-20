Nigeria: Okada Ban - Taskforce Can Seize Motorcycles Before July 1 Deadline - Lagos Govt

20 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The commissioner said the Lagos State Task Force, led by Shola Jejeloye, had continued to enforce the law and had seized 238 motorcycles in Lekki on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Lagos State Government says the seizure of commercial motorcycles by the Lagos State Task Force will continue, in spite the June 1 deadline.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had on Wednesday issued a fresh total ban on okada riders' operations in six local government areas, which are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, and Surulere.

He said that with effect from June 1, security operatives should enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on Thursday that the deadline does not invalidate the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Mr Omotoso said the Law stated that "no persons shall ride, drive or propel a motorcycle or tricycle on a major highway within the state, and any person in contravention of this provision commits an offence" and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said the Lagos State Task Force, led by Shola Jejeloye, had continued to enforce the law and had seized 238 motorcycles in Lekki on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to him, in Iba, on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, where it was violently resisted on Thursday, the Task Force seized 195 motorcycles.

"The riders were operating on highways and bridges in flagrant disobedience of the law because, according to them, they are free to ply unauthorised routes till June 1. This is wrong.

"The February 1, 2020, directive has not been reversed. The enforcement was weakened by COVID-19, which affected all areas of life. Now, the action is being reinforced," he said.

The commissioner commended residents who had come out to support the ban on commercial motorcycles in the six local government areas.

He reteirated Mr Sanwo-Olu's order that the ban from the six local government was the "first phase" of the action, that had been triggered by safety and security concerns. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X