Nigeria: Salami Panel's Report On Magu Still Being Considered - Govt

Abuja — The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said yesterday that report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel on former acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was still under consideration.

Dingyadi disclosed this during a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Magu, while serving as acting chairman of anti-graft agency, was in July 2020, arrested, detained, and suspended.

He appeared before the Salami-led panel probing allegations of gross misconduct against him, and the panel submitted its report, including recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2020.

To date, the federal government has not officially made public the report of the panel.

The panel recommended the sacking and prosecution of Magu over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

The panel further recommended that Magu should be referred to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, for "necessary disciplinary action", and that he should be prosecuted for the alleged offences.

Despite the recommendation of the panel, Magu resumed duties at the police headquarters as commissioner of police -- his rank before he was appointed acting EFCC chairman.

The Police Service Commission, PSC, had on Monday, confirmed the promotion of Magu to the position of Assistant Inspector-General of police, AIG, amid his expected retirement from the police, having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60 on May 5.

Asked why Magu was promoted despite the report of the Salami panel, the police affairs minister said the promotion of police officers was under the purview of Police Service Commission, PSC, adding that it was only the commission that could speak on why Magu was promoted.

The minister said the former acting EFCC chairman could still be prosecuted if found guilty, despite his retirement.

"This is an issue that should have been addressed by PSC, which has been saddled with the responsibility to conduct promotion for police.

"They are not here and I'm aware that the police service commission is directly under the Presidency, so I cannot speak for them.

"What I know is that Mr Magu has already retired. I think that is all I can say now. The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the police service commission to throw more light on.

"I'm not aware of the position of the government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still under consideration and it does not mean that when he retires, the law won't catch up with him whenever he is found guilty of one thing or the other. I think it is not completely a finished business."