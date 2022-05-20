Africa: Sudan Communists Snub AU-IGAD-UN Summons

Khartoum — Members of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) declined the invitation to talk with the trilateral mechanism of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union (AU), and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The SCP members earlier sent a letter of rejection to the trilateral mechanism ahead of their talks, which launched on 12 May with the first round of informal discussions with Sudanese stakeholders.

The SCP's initial UNITAMS snub accused the international convoy of "supporting the impunity" for the violations and abuses subjected onto the Sudanese people, due to the trilateral discussions legitimising the role of the coup authority by including them in their negotiations. The SCP also added that the negations were "ignoring the ongoing revolution", which is calling for the military government to be replaced immediately through a civilian transition.

UNITAMS head, Volker Perthes, responded to the SCP in an open letter which was posted on Twitter yesterday. The letter expresses their "surprise" over the accusation that they have supported impunity in Sudan, as it was in "sharp contrast" to their efforts in assisting Sudan and ensuring accountability and addressing "impunity in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2579" (extended UNITAMS mandate).

Additionally, the letter stated that the SCP allegations doesn't consider their efforts through the "numerous statements, documentation, and appeals, and the continuous monitoring work of the country office of the High commissioner for Human Rights in Sudan".

The letter ended by maintaining their willingness and interest to "discuss, provide information, and exchange ideas" with the SCP.

The UNITAMS letter can be read in full, in English and Arabic here: English UNITAMS letter - Arabic UNITAMS letter

Previous AU-IGAD-UNITAMS participation rejections

The AU-IGAD-UNITAMS joint effort has been established to support Sudan through the next phase of the political process, to facilitate a Sudanese-led political process with the aim of restoring a civilian-led transition to democracy.

Some rebel movements and protest groups, including the FFC and the Resistance Committees of Khartoum, refuse to participate in the tripartite initiative or take part in any dialogue with the military coup authorities and those who support them as they fear that this will legitimise the coup. Others, such as the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), have called on the revolutionary parties to make concessions and engage in the dialogue.