Rwanda: BAL - REG Drops Pitchou Manga and Ntore Habimana Ahead of Playoffs

19 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

American coach Robert John Pack Jr who is currently the head coach of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club has dropped center Pitchou Manga and point-guard Ntore Habimana from the squad that will feature in the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The much anticipated playoffs of the showpiece are set to get underway in Kigali, from the 21st to the 28th of this month, and REG is looking to go into the contest with a reinforced squad.

Times Sport understands that the two players have been replaced with Rwandan shooting guard Kenneth Gasana and Senegalese center Abdoulaye N'Doye.

Manga played a fairly good role in REG's quest to qualify from the Sahara conference, in terms of scoring and defending as he made use of his stature as an advantage.

Habimana, though had not played a single match for REG in the ongoing BAL so far.

Meanwhile, REG is currently in camp at Ubumwe Hotel where they are doing final preparations for the playoffs.

They will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club in the round of eight playoffs.

FAP finished in 4th place in the Nile Conference, while REG topped the Sahara Conference.

REG's BAL Roster:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba,Olivier Shyaka, Kaje Elie, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange, Mpoyo Axel, Kenneth Gasana, Joy Ighovodja and Abdoulaye N'Doye.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X