Rwanda: Rwf 200 Million to Support Entrepreneurs in Rwanda

19 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

The European Union (EU) has signed an agreement with the European Business Chamber of Rwanda (EBCR) to support a three-year programme that seeks to promote entrepreneurship.

The Rwf 200 million agreement will fund the chamber's activities that aim to build a strong business network and support the entrepreneurial scene. The objective of the grant is to support the private sector in Rwanda, youth, and entrepreneurs to get access to opportunities, investment, and markets through European connections. Secondly, to improve the business climate in Rwanda by strengthening EBCR capacity and building the sustainability of the organisation. We will focus on 3 strategic areas: inform, connect and represent and launch a youth professional program, connecting young professionals with opportunities. We are looking forward to working with our members and partners on this journey.

The Executive Secretary of the EBCR, Johanna Sandberg, said that they will work with the private sector within strategic areas to connect young people with opportunities inside and outside of Rwanda.

Sandberg added that they will also focus on sharing information that is relevant to the private sector.

"We are growing a network of over 100 businesses now, EBCR will have a youth network programme which will connect young talents with opportunities in the private sector," he said, adding, "we hope to collaborate and bring more opportunities and investors and companies together, making sure that they have access to information that helps their business grow."

The Deputy Director General of International Partnership at the European Commission Myriam Ferran said that "we do value the activities of this association that has been created in no time."

Ferran added that ECBR has demonstrated in less than two years in a very difficult context of Covid-19 the dynamism of the European business in Rwanda.

She said that Rwanda is a very dynamic market with a lot of investment opportunities.

The Deputy Director General of International Partnership at the European Commission Myriam Ferran signs the agreement in Kigali on May 18. / Dan Nsengiyumva

The Executive Secretary of the EBCR, Johanna Sandberg, speaks to journalists during the signing event of the MoU in Kigali on May 18. / Dan Nsengiyumva

