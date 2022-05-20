Rwanda: Mbungo Salutes Players for 'Incredible' Peace Cup Campaign

20 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali Coach Andre Casa Mbungo has paid tribute to his players after they eliminated Police 3-2 goal aggregate to reach the final of the 2022 Peace Cup.

Casa will be looking to guide AS Kigali to the fourth Peace Cup trophy which will be his third as coach after winning it with AS Kigali in 2013 and in 2015 with Police.

"I am very happy to reach the final with AS Kigali. This is historic for the club and for me as coach," Mbungo said.

Police's Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye scored twice while Lawal Aboubakar and Shabani Hussein scored for AS Kigali.

The former Police coach acknowledged that much as he might be credited for reaching the final, AS Kigali's success was built around team effort where everyone connected to the club, from players and coaching staff to the club management played a vital role.

"I can only say 'thank you' to my players; they showed the highest level of never-die spirit, maturity and consistency." He noted

AS Kigali who played in the CAF Confederations Cup last year will be hoping to feature in the competition once again by winning the final of the Peace Cup.

