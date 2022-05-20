Rwanda: Volleyball - APR, RRA Teams Off to Tunisia for African Champs

Rwanda's two representatives, APR and RRA teams, departed Kigali for Tunisia on Wednesday night where they will compete at the 2022 Women's African Volleyball Club Championship.

The APR roster comprises four players of the national team, whereas RRA, a mainstay of the continental showpiece, included three Rwandan internationals in their squad.

It is expected that the two sides will arrive in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, on Thursday.

This year's tournament gets underway on Saturday, May 21, and will climax on June 1.

Rwandan champions APR are making their first appearance in the tournament since 2017, while RRA finished fifth at the 2018 edition in Egypt.