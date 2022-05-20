Rwanda: Peace Cup - Four Things We Learnt From Police, AS Kigali Game

20 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

AS Kigali drew 2-2 with Police FC on Wednesday to qualify for the finals of the 2022 Peace Cup on 3-2 aggregate.

It was a highly exciting duel with a lot of action after AS Kigali secured a hard fought grand finale berth.

Weekend Sport brings to you four things we learnt from the game

Police players lacked concentration

There is no doubt that Police FC is a good team and they fought gallantly on Wednesday afternoon before bowing out of the Peace Cup via a 3-2 aggregate defeat to AS Kigali.

Police FC took the lead twice through Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye but allowed AS Kigali to fight back on both occasions.

From how they played, they lacked focus and gave their opponents room to operate instead of maintaining their lead or killing the game. Frank Nuttall must psyche his players or device a plan to kill games when he is leading.

AS Kigali strikers are lethal

The Kigali City sponsored club labored throughout the game and were playing second fiddle as Police took control with some delightful football and had the Lion's share of possession.

AS Kigali had few chances in the game and utilized them with Shabani Hussein netting an 88th minute equalizer.

The Burundian attacker is a predator both inside and outside the box and he does what is expected of him as a striker.

Muhadjiri and Ndayishimiye are a solid partnership

The telepathy and understanding is already there and both players compliment each other.

Muhadjiri set up Ndayishimiye with an extraordinary 25 yard pass and the striker made no mistake by firing into the net for the opener.

He again tried the same thing and located Ndayishimiye but the attacker was brought down. Throughout the game, each time Muhadjiri gets the ball, his partner takes off and he tries to find him with superb long balls.

Their partnership already works and Amavubi Coach Carlos Alos should consider it for the national team.

Fiacre Ntwari is nervous in big games

He can't be blamed for Ndayishimiye's first goal as that was a real striker's goal and he had no chance but he was at fault for the second goal as he failed to save the player's header and allowed him to head in the rebound.

From the start of the game, Fiacre was very jittery and not composed in between the sticks. He got away with a couple of blunders which could have resulted in goals.

He could not arrange his defence well and this gave Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye, Danny Usengimana and Muhadjiri Hakizimana more room to operate.

Read the original article on New Times.

