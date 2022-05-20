Zimbabwe: Mhere's Album Launch Sold Out

20 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Eltina Chagonda-

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere proved that he has a huge following when his album launch was sold out in Harare on Wednesday night.

The "Favour"hit maker launched his 10th album entitled Thanksgiving that contains 13-tracks.

Although at one time he was accused of being copycat of Mutare- based musician, Blessing Shumba, Mhere has since grown into a highly revered brand, as attested by his growing discography. He has consistently maintained gospel music, endearing himself with a legion of gospel lovers, from diverse backgrounds.

The launch was graced by social media socialites that included Mai Tt, Comic Pastor and Madam Boss.

Mhere also got overwhelming support from local artistes who took turns to entertain the music fans.

During the event his mentor Baba Mechanic Manyeruke put up a good performance which sent audience into a frenzy, when he played the fan's favourite "Moses".

Zimdancehall artiste Freeman HKD boss showed his support and sang along with Mhere, one of the songs on the new album called "Acharwa Ndinyerere", where he showed that he can transcend different genres without struggling.

Apart from being a musician, Mhere is also brand ambassador for various companies and also a businessman in his own right. Several business people, who included Isaiah Musabayana of Eat n Lick, Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions as well as representatives from Gray Homes Construction and Bachelors' Republic turned up to support the crooner.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X