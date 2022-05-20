Zimbabwe: Mhere's Album Launch Sold Out

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere proved that he has a huge following when his album launch was sold out in Harare on Wednesday night.

The "Favour"hit maker launched his 10th album entitled Thanksgiving that contains 13-tracks.

Although at one time he was accused of being copycat of Mutare- based musician, Blessing Shumba, Mhere has since grown into a highly revered brand, as attested by his growing discography. He has consistently maintained gospel music, endearing himself with a legion of gospel lovers, from diverse backgrounds.

The launch was graced by social media socialites that included Mai Tt, Comic Pastor and Madam Boss.

Mhere also got overwhelming support from local artistes who took turns to entertain the music fans.

During the event his mentor Baba Mechanic Manyeruke put up a good performance which sent audience into a frenzy, when he played the fan's favourite "Moses".

Zimdancehall artiste Freeman HKD boss showed his support and sang along with Mhere, one of the songs on the new album called "Acharwa Ndinyerere", where he showed that he can transcend different genres without struggling.

Apart from being a musician, Mhere is also brand ambassador for various companies and also a businessman in his own right. Several business people, who included Isaiah Musabayana of Eat n Lick, Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions as well as representatives from Gray Homes Construction and Bachelors' Republic turned up to support the crooner.