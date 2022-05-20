Zimbabwe: Thank You and Good Bye Smiling Assassin!

AFTER 12 years of representing his country with distinction, Zimbabwe national team captain Knowledge Musona yesterday announced his time was up on his international football. The forward, who made his debut on March 3, 2010, leaves a trail of memories and key milestones which makes him one of the greatest players to don the Warriors jersey. Musona yesterday penned an emotional statement in which he indicated that he had done his part and was now leaving the stage for the upcoming talents to take over the baton.

"Dear Zimbabwean Family, it is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors," he said.

"It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa. "My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career."

Musona, who turns 32 years in the next two months, has been at the heart of the Zimbabwe national football team for the past decade. He made 51 appearances and scored 24 goals, with the last of his goals coming in his final appearance at the delayed 2021 AFCON tournament held in Cameroon recently. Musona featured in three AFCON tournaments and led the team in two editions in 2019 and 2021. He had taken over the captaincy in 2017 following the retirement of Willard Katsande from international football.

And, in his first game as the Zimbabwe skipper in June 2017, he scored a hat-trick, in an AFCON qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium, to join other national team hattrick heroes like the legendary Peter Ndlovu and Vitalis Takawira.

Musona, who has been dubbed the national team talisman because of his knack for scoring crucial goals, is now in the twilight of his career at Saudi Arabian side, Al Tai.

"I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team. I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country.

"Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights.

"I will forever look back with great pride on every occasion I represented Zimbabwe having played over 45 games for the team through international friendly matches, Cosafa Cup games, AFCON qualifiers and tournaments, and World Cup Qualifiers.

"Mostly, I take immense pride to have captained the team for nearly five years.

None of this would have been entirely possible without the support of several instrumental people, whom I wish to thank," said Musona. "Looking back over the years that I have proudly represented the Zimbabwe Warriors; I feel fortunate to have played alongside some outstanding players.

"A special thank you to all the former captains for helping me develop into the player I am today. To my current teammates, thank you for accepting me as your leader.

"Last but not least a massive and heartfelt thank you to all the supporters and fans that have carried me, supported, motivated me through this journey, and been by my side in all the challenges."

Musona's retirement comes at a time Zimbabwean football is in the doldrums following a crisis of administration which led to the suspension of ZIFA by FIFA.

"My hope, as is for many, is that those charged with the management of our beautiful game and its continuous development across all spheres work together for the greater good of our national team, our international and regional participation, and investment in up-and-coming talent that is abundant in our country.

"I wish the Warriors all the best in the future as they continue carrying the flame for our country. "I remain available for and close to the Warriors to assist in any capacity where I can," said Musona.