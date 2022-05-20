Namibia: Van Schalkwyk's Run Comes to an End

CONNOR van Schalkwyk's giant-killing act at the International Tennis Federation JA Milan junior tournament came to an end yesterday when he lost in the third round of the boys singles competition.

He went down in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 to the ninth-seeded Lautaro Midon of Argentina, who is ranked eighth in the world.

Van Schalkwyk had earlier reached the third round of the singles competition after beating the sixth-seeded Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-0, 7-6 and Alexander Blockx of Belgium 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Both those results were upsets as Wong is the 16th ranked junior in the world and Blockx the 29th, while Van Schalkwyk is ranked 58th.

The J4 ITF junior tournament, meanwhile, continues in Windhoek this weekend, with the semifinals scheduled to take place at the Central Tennis Courts this morning and the finals tomorrow morning.

In yesterday's boys singles quarterfinals, the top-seeded Leo Matthysen of South Africa beat the seventh-seeded Shane Tapera of Zimbabwe 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, to book a semifinal showdown against the sixth seeded South African Calum Jestin, who beat the fourth seeded Mark Nawa of Botswana 6-0, 6-0.

The third seeded Joseph Townes of SA beat Evan Jarzaguet of France to book a semifinal spot against his unseeded compatriot Johannes van Wijk, who beat the fifth-seeded South African Yarona Morule 6-4, 6-4.

There was an upset in the girls quarterfinals, as the top seeded Sasha Chimedza of Zimbabwe lost 7-5, 6-4 to the fifth seeded Erin McKenzie of South Africa.

The latter will now face the seventh-seeded South African Celina Joseph, who beat compatriot Kaitlyn Ramduth SA 6-3, 6-0.

The second seeded Tayla Wilmot of SA beat compatriot Claire Jaramba 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 to book a semifinal showdown against the third seeded Dune Vaissaud of France, who beat the sixth seeded Sophia Fuller of SA 6-1, 6-1.