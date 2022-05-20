Zimbabwe: Drama As Thief Jumps Out of Open-First-Floor Courtroom Window in Failed Escape

20 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

There was drama at the Tredgold Magistrates court in Bulawayo Thursday when a suspected thief escaped from a first floor courtroom through an open window in the middle of his hearing, landed safely and attempted to flee.

Clarence Burayayi (28) who was being charged for unlawful entry, left magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa and other court officials shocked by his daring antics which happened moments after she had ordered that he be mentally examined.

The magistrate had ordered that two medical doctors examine him to determine if he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Her ruling however did not go down well with Burayayi who started hurling insults at the magistrate before he made a the run for it.

Alert officers on the ground floor however caught and subdued him before charging him with escaping from lawful custody.

Burayayi is accused of breaking into a house in the central business district (CBD) where he stole various items worth ZW$8 000.

