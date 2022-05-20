Africa: Nigeria Clash With Benin in WAFU B U20 Final

Nigeria will clash with the solid Benin side in the final of the 2022 WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey on Friday.

The match will kick off at 19h30 GMT at the Seyni Kountche Stadium.

Both teams are qualified to represent WAFU B at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2023.

In semifinals, Nigeria won Cote d'Ivoire while Benin defeated Burkina Faso. And the third-place match will oppose Burkina Faso to Cote d'Ivoire earlier on Friday at 16h30 GMT.

What they said before the final:

Nigeria coach (Ladan Bosso Isah)

"It is clear that Nigeria have an exemplary track record. The main objective is achieved. That of qualifying for the U20 AFCON in Egypt. We have fantastic players in our squad. The man of the match came from our team in each of our matches. We have gotten only two yellow cards so far. This means that we are a fair play team. It also shows that Nigeria have a strong team."

Nigeria Captain (Oluwatosin Adegbite)

"The goal has really been achieved. But we don't want to return empty-handed. We have to go home with the trophy to make history."

Man of the match (Daniel Daga)

"We thank the Lord for allowing this qualification. We know that all of Nigeria supports us. We want to thank them by returning with the trophy. We are really happy with this qualification. I am proud to have won this trophy (MOTM) three times. We played tough games which we won and every time I win the man of the match trophy, it was thanks to my teammates.

About the song he usually sings, "I sing this song to thank the Lord. I praise the Lord. I sing that when I start a match, when I celebrate a victory".

Benin coach (Mathias Comlan DEGUENON)

"When you say Nigeria, everyone knows what Nigeria stands for. We know in advance that we have a strong opponent. But we are not afraid. We are going to play on our strength to finish this final well".

"If you have been following since the start of this competition, we have never backed down. It is true that there are moments of weakness where we suffer, but we are there to win the match and not to observe. We will put in place an organization that will allow us to win the match tomorrow.

"We had very little time to prepare for the tournament. The various matches we have played are preparation matches for us. The goal for us is to get a ticket. We never doubted. We know we get there. These matches are preparation matches for us. The number of games we have played is an advantage for us".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Benin By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I said the final is a bonus for us after qualifying for CAN U20. There is my captain who took me back afterwards. We held a session at the hotel where the players said they are ready to finish the job and with style. They refuse to see a trophy and not touch it because it is not given to everyone to play a final. I join them in this dynamic so that they play this final to the fullest".

Benin Captain (Tamimou Ouorou)

"To be at this stage of the competition is honourable. We left Benin to come here with the aim of qualifying for the U20 AFCON. That's what we did. Until then, we are focused on our objective. We are in the final. We have to do everything to win the trophy and not return home empty-handed".