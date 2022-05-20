Africa: Totalenergies CAF CC - Top Scorers So Far - Which Player Will Win the Golden Boot?

Orlando Pirates of South Africa and Moroccan giants Renaissance Sportive of Berkane are set to clash in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup on 20th May 2022 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

As both sides prepare for the grand finale, so too is the race for who finishes as top scorer in the competition.

Victorien Adebayor

Nigerien international Victorien Adebayor Zakari Adje of Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale, is currently the lead scorer in the competition with six goals to his name.

The 25-year-old who is on loan from Danish club HB Køge, was instrumental in US Gendarmerie Nationale's run in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup, scoring six of their nine goals.

Adebayor scored twice at the Berkane Municipal Stadium on February 13, 2022, as US Gendarmerie Nationale suffered a three to five defeat to RS Berkane. He was on target again at the General Senyi Kountche stadium on February 27, when his side defeated ASEC Mimosas two_nil.

His other three goals in the competition, were scored at the Amité stadium in their two-one defeat to ASEC Mimosas, before his brace at the General Senyi Kountche stadium on March 20, in their two all tie against RS Berkane. Though Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale finished bottom of group D, Victorien Adebayor Zakaria's six goals in six games, remains the highest any player has scored in the competition this far.

Bandile Shandu

27-year-old midfielder Bandile Simphiwe Siyabonga Shandu, has been on target four times for Orlando Pirates in their run to the final of the Confederation cup.

Bandile scored one of his side's goals in their two-nil win over JS Saoura at the Orlando Stadium on February 13, and was on target twice for Pirates in their 3#2 defeat to Al Ittihad at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on February 20, as Pirates bowed two goals to three to Al-Ittihad.

His 37 minute effort against Royal Leopards at the Mbombela Stadium, helped Orlando Pirates claim a 5#3 win, which helped them progress to the group stage. Though he failed to score in the group stage, his four goals in 10 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation cup games this season, were instrumental in his side's fairy tale journey to the final, and he now has a chance of scoring more, with the final at stake.

Youssef Elfahli

RS Berkane's forward Youssef Elfahli has been in fine form as RS Berkane made it to their fourth final in five years. In eight appearances in the interclub competition this term, Youssef has hit the back of the net four times. His two goals (87 and 90th minute), helped Berkane in completing their comeback against TP Mazembe in the semi final at the Berkane Municipal Stadium, plus goals against Al Masry of Egypt and US Gendarmerie National of Niger.

Just like Bandile Shandu, Youssef Elfahli is two goals short of the top scorer, and has a game left to try to beat Adebayor Zakaria in the golden boot race.

ASEC Mimosas' Karim Konaté, also scored four times, before his club was booted out of the competition.

RS Berkane's duo Charki El Bahri and Mouad Fekkak, who have scored three goals in 10 and five games respectively, can still have a say in the top scorers debate, just like Orlando Pirates Kabelo Dlamini, who has three goals in eight Confederation cup games this season.