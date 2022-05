A huge fire has broken out at a small street market in Mogadishu on Thursday evening. The local firefighters arrived at the scene, trying to put out the blaze.

Large crowds also reached the site with police fired shots into the air to prevent people from approaching the danger of the fire. Police have not yet commented on the blaze at the Benadir intersection.

Market fires are rampant in Mogadishu, with several major fires in Bakara Market and other small markets in the city.