Somalia: Hassan Sheikh Meets Again With Farmajo At Villa Somalia

The new president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has today had a meeting at Villa Somalia with the outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

They discussed key strategic areas of security, economic progress, and development as they continue to lay the foundation for organized transition and successful government service delivery.

It's the second meeting between the two leaders since Hassan Sheikh was elected as the 10th president on Sunday, May 15 in Mogadishu by the parliament in an indirect ballot.