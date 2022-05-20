Somalia: PM Roble Reaches UAE's Capital to Offer Condolence

The Prime Minister of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The PM will extend his condolence over the demise of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan early this month.

Roble will also convey a message of congratulations from the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport by the Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, Abdalla Alnuceymi.

Roble is accompanied by the Minister of Internal Security HE Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, the Deputy Minister of Information HE Abdirahman Yusuf Sheikh Al-Adala and other officials.