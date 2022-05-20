Somalia: Somali PM Handed Back U.S.$9.6 Million to UAE

Somalia officially released $ 9.6 million confiscated from the UAE in 2018 at Mogadishu airport. The money was handed over to the UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed Al-Uthman after an order from the Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble.

In January 2022 the Prime Minister ordered the release of the money and return it to the UAE government in 2018, but the move was opposed by President Farmajo.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Roble has today left for the United Arab Emirates to attend the funeral of the late President Sheikh Khalif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Roble will convey a congratulation from the new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh to UAE's new leader MBZ.